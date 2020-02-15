Thursday was a historic day for Langston University as NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine visited campus for a ceremony celebrating a tremendous accomplishment.
A signing ceremony was held for a payload that will be delivered to the International Space Station, a payload which will include research done by students and faculty at LU. The university received a $4.9 million grant from NASA that paved the way for the establishment of the Langston University NASA Advanced Research in Biology Center.
At this center, research is being done to better understand the effects on the human physiology when in space. Langston is researching ways to help astronauts when their immune systems become degraded while in the low gravity of space. LU researchers have been able to simulate an anti-gravity environment surrounding cells, and are using plant extracts to see the effects on the cells in an environment that simulates being in space.
The research on immune system degradation is one of many facets trying to be understood by NASA and collaborators as a mission to eventually land on Mars is on the horizon. There is a goal in the near future to have people be able to live for long periods of time on the moon, which will help prepare NASA and its international partners for the eventual Mars mission.
Langston University being involved with such research is a fantastic accomplishment, as it will be an institution where students can prepare for a future in space that Bridentstine said was going to help improve life on Earth. In the future, there could be more than 10 space stations orbiting the planet. On these space stations, research and developments would take place that would allow for advancements in medical science, as well as advancing technologies such as fiber optics.
Langston’s partnership with NASA is one that will bring abundant benefits to the university. It can be seen as one way of better preparing students for the future, a future with limitless possibilities in space. Langston University can now count itself among many other institutions collaborating with NASA to help make for an exciting future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.