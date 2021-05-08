Congratulations, Oklahoma State graduates.
We’re glad many of you have the opportunity to walk across a stage and receive a degree. Such a large achievement distilled down to these few punctuating moments, but we hope you see how special it can be.
Last year, it was very different. And, we believe the caution was prudent and justified.
Some of those former grads may have been fine with the digital presentation, and some may use this weekend as an opportunity to grace the stage. Either way, it’s a proud moment, and one that didn’t come all that easily.
We know there were struggles. There were some academic struggles. There were mental health struggles. There were physical health struggles.
We’re happy and excited that you’ve come to this point and proud for the resolve you have shown.
We hope you got the most out of your time here. We would be thrilled if you found permanent employment and a permanent home here. We want the best and brightest to help make us a better place. If not, when you do venture out into the world, we hope you represent Oklahoma State with the best of intentions and we hope you will come back and see us as often as your means and schedule allows. If nothing else, we hope you remember us fondly.
Thank you for sticking it out.
Best of luck on your future endeavors.
Go show the world what you’re made of.
Go Pokes!
