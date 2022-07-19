It’s almost impossible to be too complimentary in saying just how special it is to have a Stillwater Pioneer selected No. 1 overall in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.
Jackson Holliday is in rarified air.
Just how rare is it?
No Oklahoma high schooler had ever been selected No. 1 overall. A No. 1 pick had not come from Oklahoma since Mike Moore in 1981, a pitcher for ORU who came from Eakly.
Few among us are surprised that it could happen, having witnessed his extraordinary talent and knowing his family pedigree might play a part in putting him on the radar.
Still, Jackson’s accomplishments are very much a product of his determination.
And his accomplishments are legion.
He broke a national hits record. He was the state’s player of the year for multiple publications. He was on many national All-America teams. He hits for contact and power. He stole 30 bases. Defensively he rarely made an error.
Holliday earned his place.
That place, in all likely scenarios, means he will not be playing for Oklahoma State, but it absolutely makes sense. Nothing he could do could improve his position. You can’t improve on No. 1.
It’s special that Matt and the Holliday family chose to come back and make Stillwater home. The Holliday family continues to make OSU a winning program and the Hollidays have given back to the high school program.
We’re grateful they call this place home, and we’re grateful we can say the No. 1 draft pick came from Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Congratulations again to Jackson and the Holliday family, as well as coach Jimmy Harris and the Pioneer Baseball program. To all of us, really, who like to brag about things like this.
