We are proud and grateful to those organizations that expand our local events to be more inclusive and welcoming to people who might experience our world a bit differently.
The Sunday performance of Stillwater High School’s Fall Musical “Once Upon a Mattress” will have American Sign Language interpreters. The play is 2:30 p.m. at the SHS Performing Arts Center under the direction of choir director Dana Daniels-Ayers and theatre director Elizabeth Ziegler.
“It’s wonderful to have the opportunity to let those who are differently-abled enjoy this play,” Ziegler said.
We hope future productions will have the same opportunity for everyone involved.
It’s also heartening that Merry Main Street is bringing back Sensitive Santa, a Santa Claus experience that is more attuned to children like those on the autism spectrum who might have sensory issues.
Sometimes large crowds and loud noises can create an environment that’s a lot more stressful for some kids.
Santa Claus should be for all children.
It’s good to know we have options, and we’re very grateful for those who take the time and, sometimes extra expense, to be considerate.
It’s very much appreciated.
