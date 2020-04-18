With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic comes the ongoing efforts of scammers and shady characters trying to take advantage of people during a time of crisis.
People can claim to be raising money for companies developing new testing methods, distributing vaccines or manufacturing “cures” that become available with a donation or payment.
“The schemes may appear legitimate because they draw upon current news, medical reports and social and political developments. In addition, the schemes will require minimal sophistication by the scammer,” Melanie Hall, administrator of the Oklahoma Department of Securities said in a release. “Don’t be fooled by a professional-looking website. Anybody can create a website that looks legitimate.”
According to the Oklahoma Department of Securities, schemes that may come about as a result of the pandemic, especially with the first major round of stimulus checks being distributed to the public. The schemes can include private security offerings, recovery schemes, get-rich-quick schemes and liquidation and reinvestment schemes. It offers the following tips when possibly being contacted by a scammer.
• In connection with COVID-19, remember that there are no miracle cures. Scientists and medical professionals have yet to discover a vaccine or means to cure the virus. You should not send money or make payments over the phone or online to anyone claiming they can prevent the virus, or have a vaccine or treatment.
• Unfortunately, white-collar criminals may pose as charities soliciting money for those affected by COVID-19. Before donating, you should independently verify any charity that is raising money for the sick or securing donations to help uninsured persons pay for medical care. You should also avoid online solicitations for cash and gift cards, as these schemes have become a popular way for scammers to steal money.
• As the federal government begins sending checks to the public as part of its economic stimulus effort, keep in mind that the government will not require the prepayment of a processing fee or any other type of charge. More importantly, no federal or state government agency will call you and ask for your personal information. Don’t give out or verify any personal information to any caller.
As we all continue to deal with the all encompassing ripple effects from COVID-19, it is important to be extra careful when dealing with scam artists asking for money or personal information over the phone.
