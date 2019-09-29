A heartfelt congratulations to Mya’s Promise, the City of Stillwater and the residents of this community for winning the $25,000 State Farm grant that will go toward the Playability Project at Strickland Park.
If you are unfamiliar, many people have been working toward this project which will help make the park accessible to all children no matter their mental or physical limitations. The grant was won after Stillwater became a finalist following a nationwide online vote.
The money will help fund a fully accessible shelter and restroom, just a part of the larger project that city leaders believe could be a regional draw for Stillwater.
“All of our online voting resulted in a win,” Amy Dzialowski, board president of Mya’s Promise and city councilor, said. “We’re so grateful for all the time and effort our community put in, and we can’t wait to continue our collaboration with the City of Stillwater and Stillwater Makes a Change students to make Strickland Park an inclusive place for everyone.”
Earlier this year, Stillwater Makes a Change, a student-led fundraising effort at SHS, raised $200,000 for the project.
Just more examples of the people here willing to continue to reinvest in Stillwater. Anne Greenwood was among the people who eulogized T. Boone Pickens, and of course, mentioned how transformative his thinking was. His investments had ramifications, not just on campus, but for the city and beyond. We can’t all invest at the level of Pickens, but we can be inspired like Greenwood to believe that our impact can be meaningful.
“If you don’t dream it and you don’t try, then it is not going to happen,” Greenwood said.
Well done, folks.
