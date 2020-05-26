Odd how much rewriting of history can accomplish when those pesky facts get in the way.
For example:
It’s really only a problem in China and some Europe hotspots.
Well, it’s already here and we weren’t ready for it because we didn’t have adequate testing.
OK, it’s here but it’s going to go away, it’s just like the flu.
This is spreading, we don’t have a vaccine and it’s more contagious than the flu, and without treatment it’s going to be deadlier.
Well, it’s deadly but only for the most vulnerable.
It can spread asymptomatically, and healthy people are infecting the vulnerable. We’re going to have to shelter at home for a while.
OK, but how long? Because an extended shutdown could kill people as well.
Actually, you have a point there. We should begin to reopen businesses but require people to wear face coverings.
But, I read online that it doesn’t help. I also read online that it can be dangerous to breathe in your own carbon dioxide emissions.
None of those things are true. The masks are so we don’t spread it as easily to other people. We established that early on.
But early on the CDC said people didn’t need masks.
They said that because a cloth covering might not help much from contacting the airborne virus. They have more data now, they are now suggesting people wear face coverings to slow the spread.
How about I worry about me, and you worry about you?
That doesn’t seem very neighborly. That’s not how society functions.
Are we just supposed to let the government control us?
The disease. We’re trying to control the disease. Tens of thousands have died.
Those numbers are probably inflated to scare us.
Actually, a lot of epidemiologists think that those numbers may be under the actual count.
Look, some people are just going to die. That’s the way it goes.
But, many of these people didn’t have to die, a little more planning would have saved a lot of lives.
No, this is China’s fault.
A lot of fault lies with China, but that doesn’t exclude us from planning for a pandemic. Now, once we get a vaccine …
Vaccine? No way. Those are dangerous.
Vaccines have helped us eradicate disease. Dangerous is constantly contradicting rigorously studied scientific efforts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.