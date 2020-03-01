Coronavirus can be a virulent, scary disease. There is no vaccine, no treatment other than supportive, and is fatal for some people. It could also be a disease that doesn’t pose much of a threat to us. What it isn’t, is a hoax.
Here’s the thing, even President Donald Trump’s biggest supporters will admit he does some troubling things. In the news business, one of our pet peeves is how the president cozies up to whatever the latest conspiracy theory is if he thinks it will anyway help him out. Or maybe he was just trying to rile up a MAGA campaign crowd, when he said coronavirus was being politicized and that it was the Democrats’ latest hoax. And, likely, Trump was not saying the disease was a hoax but that the panic was being ginned up around it to make him look bad. It was still a goofy thing to say, considering how often he has used that term to deflect news stories.
Here’s another thing: News coverage has been pretty responsible. It has. Even the big cable news outlets, or the sites that like to generate frightened people into clicking on links, the fear-mongering hasn’t really been there for this one.
That was Friday. On Saturday, in a message from the White House, he had a more somber tone. “It’s a tough one, but a lot of progress has been made,” he said.
A solemn Trump updated the country with accurate numbers and said “since the early stages of the foreign outbreak, my administration has taken the most aggressive action in modern history to confront the spread of this disease,” by imposing travel restrictions.
So does he want credit for his response to a hoax? More likely, he wants to keep panic down to protect stock prices, and at the same time get credit for keeping a threatening disease at bay. Time will tell of both of those things.
