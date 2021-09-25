Opening booster shots to particularly vulnerable Americans is the right move.
It may not be the politically expedient move, or win too many friends in the international community, but if Americans need boosters to avoid hospitalization or death, and those doses are available, they should have them.
This isn’t a nationalistic action, it’s the most logical.
The World Health Organization points to lower vaccination rates around the world, and fewer available vaccinations in Africa, but simply pointing out that other places don’t have enough of something isn’t solving the problem.
Untold thousands of doses have already gone to waste in American cities. The issue isn’t as simple as giving doses people here don’t want to someone else.
It doesn’t mean there isn’t more we can do. This doesn’t have to be a zero-sum game. America’s gain does not have to equal Africa’s loss and right now, it wouldn’t.
Pfizer booster dozes have the green light for people:
• 65-older and residents in long-term care settings
• 50-64 with underlying medical conditions
• 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions
• 18-64 years who are at increased risk for exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
If you are in one of those categories, you should absolutely talk with your doctor about when to get the booster shot.
The vaccines work. And, although it’s popular for anti-vaxxers to point out breakthrough cases, the vaccines have proven efficient at keeping people from contracting the virus and great at keeping people out of the hospital.
