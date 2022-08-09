Counties need to start asking for the money.
They should get what’s owed them.
As we’ve seen in recent reporting by Ashlynd Huffman in Oklahoma Watch and previous reporting in the News Press, that state lawmakers, by law, are supposed to be moving savings into a fund for mental health and substance abuse programs.
Voters passed State Questions 780 and 781 in 2016, with 780 reclassifying some felonies into misdemeanors. Money saved from reduced prison expenses was supposed to be going to counties. Firstly, there were disputes about the formula for savings. That’s fair. Different people have to weigh in. But, if there is now an established formula, there should be no reason that this money doesn’t get set aside.
There has been zero urgency. There are lawmakers, like Rep. Justin Humphrey (R-Lane), thankfully starting to get it on the books, but we need to know why this has never been part of that secretive budget-shaping process by our state government.
Are there going to be back payments for all the years they missed?
The governor last week created a news release to puff up the state’s $2.8 billion in savings and record revenues.
He said it would be key for inflation relief but didn’t expand on exactly how it is to be spent.
We know that a budget surplus doesn’t always mean knowing exactly where the savings are, but we know that there is a duty to put some of those savings into county coffers.
County commissioners across the state, if they haven’t already, need to start talking about the best way to go about spurring these efforts.
Start advocating for yourselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.