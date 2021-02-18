For the most part, we feel very fortunate for how we in Payne County have weathered the winter storm.
It’s been a historic event, with extended freezing temperatures, and we’re all getting a little weary of living in historic times.
Texas has had a much rougher time with the power grid, with millions going without electricity, which has led to death and other hardships.
Some of us have likely gone without water. Some of us may have experienced a personal hardship or loss.
Still, most of us can count ourselves lucky. We will have high utility bills to endure, but we are thankful for those utilities.
We’re thankful for the utility and power workers throughout Payne County who have responded quickly and efficiently under great duress.
Power providers have not had a lot of choice in the matter of when and how long to switch off power. We know it rankled many of us, but it could have been much worse, and we may not be completely out of the woods yet.
Even though we can look forward to warmer days this weekend and next week, there has still been a great strain on the grid.
We are also thankful for the first responders who have helped stranded motorists.
A snow day means different things to different people depending on the requirements of the job.
