Our thanks to Payne County Clerk Glenna Craig, who this week is planning to add audio recordings of County meetings to her website.
In an announcement to County officials Wednesday, Craig said her office had received many requests from citizens and media for the audio recordings.
While the County offices are not set up to livestream meetings, Craig’s office has been recording audio for quite some time and making it available upon request. She said those files can be quite large – often too large to email. This will allow anyone with internet access the opportunity to hear the full meetings at the countyclerk.paynecounty.org website. A tab in the upper right corner of the home page will take users to a separate document that allows for downloads.
“All of our meetings are open to the public, and many governmental entities actually air their meetings live, so this is nothing new,” Craig said, “just another way for our citizens to hear the business we discuss on their behalf and to be more informed about their county government.”
Not all the recent recordings had been added by Wednesday afternoon, but it shouldn’t be too long. Craig has also said she would be in favor of live-streaming meetings if she can get the rest of the officers to invest in it. We’re completely on board with that idea.
These meetings are open for a reason – the public has a right to know what its government is doing, how money is being spent, how decisions are being formed. Now Craig and her staff are taking the next step in bringing the meetings to the public.
Kudos all around.
