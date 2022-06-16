We’ve known for a long time that COVID wasn’t going away.
It may be more endemic than pandemic now, but it’s probably still too early for epidemiologists to say if it’s going to be seasonal.
We never know what the new strains might mean.
The current dominant strain in Oklahoma is BA.2 or “stealth Omicron.” That “stealth” designation has more to do with the testing than how virulent or sneaky the virus is.
It’s here in Payne County.
The latest variant is easier to catch but not as likely to put people in the hospital as the Delta variant.
Vaccines and boosters still work to decrease the severity, but according to the CDC generally healthy people who were already boosted last year are being told to wait for a vaccine that targets Omicron a little bit better.
Elderly and those with health risks who haven’t been boosted should probably go ahead and do so.
So, while it’s not as scary, and no, there should be no shame associated with contracting such a contagious disease, we can still take precautions to avoid spreading it to people who may not handle it as well.
Oklahoma has a higher percentage of people at-risk for complications, so we should consider how our actions affect others.
Staying home when you’re under the weather, masking and testing could still go a long way to mitigating the spread of the virus.
Please, just be considerate. Remain diligent.
