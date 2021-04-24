Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) should be censured for his remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris.
Dahm, in creating legislation that proposed banning paper straws, thought he was being humorous with the line, “I’ve never met a single person who enjoys using a paper straw. They fall apart and turn to mush quicker than Joe Biden trying to string together a coherent sentence. They collapse like Mitt Romney under the slightest amount of pressure, and even with Kamala Harris … well, never mind.”
The crack about Biden is ablest if you consider actual medical conditions that impede speech, but the line about Harris might have been vague enough to mean almost anything.
At least it might have had Dahm not doubled down on exactly what he was alluding to when interviewed by KTUL’s Tyler Butler.
Butler: What direction was that sentence going?
Dahm: There’s a lot of different things that could be said about that. With her vast experience and how she got her start into politics. In talking with some people, could be said you can’t use a paper straw for a milkshake, maybe Kamala Harris could because of her vast experience. Maybe she would be able to get that accomplished.
Butler: What does that mean?
Dahm: Uh. People can do their research, and they can figure out what that is based on how she got her introduction into politics.
Butler: That seems a little misogynistic
Dahm: If you look at her history and how she got involved with politics. I’m an equal opportunist, like I said. I mentioned Joe Biden, I mentioned Mitt Romney, and yes, Kamala Harris as well.
Butler: Why even throw that in there, because it’s kind of a low blow.
Dahm: Perhaps so.
Butler: You have this adult conversation about deregulation and then you throw in basically an oral sex implication. Why?
Dahm: Well, with the media as you very well know, they focus on things that can be attention-grabbers and different things.
So Dahm wanted attention.
He got it.
But, let’s clear up some things on Harris, because the idea of anything like Dahm implies being in her “history,” is at best childish.
Harris did date Willy Brown, who was separated from his wife at the time, in the ’90s. At that time, he was speaker of the California State Assembly. She was already working in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. They dated for about a year, and broke up a year before Brown became mayor of San Francisco. Almost a decade later, Harris was elected as district attorney of San Francisco. She was later elected as the state attorney general. Then elected as a senator. Three offices where she had to win elections, not positions given to her.
That’s it. That’s the basis for all the speculation.
Good on Butler for asking pointed questions.
Dahm’s comments were gross, not funny and Sen. Pro Tem Greg Treat agrees.
“I am disappointed in Nathan Dahm’s comments about the vice president of the United Sates,” he wrote. “His comments were misogynistic, disrespectful, immature and undermine the good work of the staff and other members of the Oklahoma Senate. I hold senators to a high standard of conduct and decorum, and Senator Dahm completely failed to live up to that standard.”
This isn’t liberal crybaby cancel culture. This is accountability. We understand that there is barely a bar anymore, and whatever moral high ground used to exist has become rubble, but Dahm’s fellow lawmakers need to let him know that they expect better and what he did was far from OK.
He wanted to create a public stir, so his admonishment should be public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.