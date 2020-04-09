Can we, you know, in light of this pandemic, allow ourselves to once again narrow the terms of what we call fake news?
Misinformation has never had a better bedfellow than a natural disaster. And as we probably all know by now, although at no point in history have we had access to more information, there is still a pretty low level in trust.
While a great deal of that mistrust may have been built by how we absorb information through a partisan lens, another problem is how often things are shared on social media without the slightest bit of vetting.
Now, conspiracy that used to be relegated to the fringe of society gets to play on the same field as thoroughly researched news.
Now, conspiracy theorists have larger platforms than ever before.
It’s also important to point out that these theorists and theories can exploit the entire political spectrum from far right to far left.
One of the latest and stupidest is that new 5G communications infrastructure has some link to COVID-19. In a nutshell, 5G really just means the fifth generation of mobile network technology. It requires a few more antennas. Many worry that because China supplies some of the infrastructure for 5G, it runs risks of tampering. Some of those worries might be valid, but it takes quite a leap to think this could propagate a biological virus.
That’s the silly stuff, but the silly stuff gets shared. Our concern isn’t with how silly something is but how much if furthers the oversaturation of information.
Misinformation, during a pandemic, is more than goofy, it is flat-out dangerous.
