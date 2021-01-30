Oklahoma is in the Top 10 for vaccines administered by population.
A good Top 10, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s dream for Oklahoma, being in a positive Top 10 list.
Oklahoma is also in the Top 10 for vaccines received per population.
It’s also in the Top 10 for test positivity, new hospital admissions per 100K, and new cases per 100K.
But, we are glad that though we never had a federal plan for administration, our state is doling out the vaccine almost as quickly as we receive it.
We’d also like to offer kudos to our state’s tribes. Gaylord News journalist Nancy Spears reported from several tribes’ vaccination efforts. Combining her reporting to what other tribes have reported, it would seem tens of thousands of doses have been administered to tribal members. Spears also reported that there didn’t seem to be a way to differentiate between tribal administration and state administration. We posed the question to the state’s health PR folks and we haven’t heard yet, but it was kind of late on a Friday.
The demand is here, thank goodness. The supply is better than a lot of states have, but there’s not much we can do other than wait.
Logistics aren’t easy, and we think we’ve got smart people helping out in that regard. But, the frustration is legitimate, and it’s shared by a lot of people.
We’ve heard stories of people driving across the state. We’ve heard of people staying logged in to the site all day. That was bound to happen. What we’re really worried about are the folks who don’t have internet access, don’t have email or maybe aren’t tech savvy enough to figure it out. For the longest time, the answer they got, was to get a friend or family member to help.
We need more help for seniors without internet access, and we’re open to ideas. We know there is a place in Tulsa that is helping Tulsa-area seniors, but could we do something similar for Payne County? If anyone is willing to help out in that regard, please let us know.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.