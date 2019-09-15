The news of a young Stillwater man injured in a motorcycle wreck Sept. 4 was upsetting to a lot of readers. A lot of people were seeking information following the wreck that hospitalized Ty Mackey. At last report, he had not regained full consciousness after suffering head trauma.
It’s also sad when a young person is in a collision of that magnitude. Motorcycles are dangerous, true, but so is inattentive driving.
We see constant warnings about the dangers of drugs and alcohol and getting behind the wheel. It’s important to remember that distracted driving can be almost as deadly. While the driver of the truck in the Sept. 4 wreck told officers he believed Mackey’s turn signal was indicating a turn at the intersection, it shouldn’t underscore the importance of being a defensive driver at all times.
A News Press reader shared the following on the story about the wreck:
“Rule in the drivers manual and question on the test when I took it 20 years ago.
Rule: Never assume a motorcycle is turning as their signals do not automatically go off.
Question:a motorcycle is approaching in the right lane to an intersection with the right turn signal on what can you assume
A- it’s turning left
B- it’s turning right
C- nothing ...
D- all of the above
I remember this question specifically for the simple fact it was the only question I missed.”
We appreciate the advice. We also like to add to the importance of not being distracted by mobile devices. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving claimed 3,166 lives in 2017.
The NHTSA says parents should lead by example, and we agree. Teach children to take care of all texts and calls before and after they are on the road. Maybe have them power down the phone while driving. We also don’t wonder if penalties for distracted driving should be more severe. In Oklahoma we still have a loophole where a driver can be on his or her device while stopped, which also means at intersections. Is that a loophole we could close in state law?
