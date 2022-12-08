Leave it to Oklahoma to try and solve a teacher shortage by actually devaluing the education they’re hoping to improve.
A law that was intended to give professionals like doctors, lawyers and such an easier step to be an adjunct teacher isn’t quite working out that way.
A college degree is not a prerequisite to being a full-time teacher in Oklahoma public schools.
The State Department of Education told CNHI reporter Janelle Stecklein that Oklahoma districts have hired 370 non-certified adjunct teachers for full-time positions since July 1, when the law went into effect.
Some of these teachers may be doing an adequate job, but that really isn’t the point is it, when many districts are just desperate to keep classrooms functioning.
Defunding education makes sense. It’s awful, but it makes sense. Take enough funding away from public schools and maybe parents will think charters and private school is the only solution.
Even if they never benefit, because for many choice is an illusion, they would still think that.
Devaluing education is a little more of a long game.
In one instance public school critics would probably prefer teachers who, might be unqualified, but would be perfectly fine upholding the white-washed history and American exceptionalism curriculum that panders to Christian nationalists.
In the other instance, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s communications director Carly Atchison probably explained it best.
“Perhaps you’d like the option to send your child to a school where every teacher is required to have a four-year degree,” she replied to a critic in one Tweet.
“Welcome to supporting school choice.”
Now that the election is over, they don’t even bother hiding it.
