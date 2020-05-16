Check out this timeline:
On March 11, The Oklahoma City Thunder cancels a game after learning that Jazz player Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19, which begins a cascade of cancellations throughout sports.
On March 13, President Donald Trump declares a national emergency.
On March 14, Gov. Kevin Stitt takes to Twitter to post a photo of he and his family in a crowded Oklahoma City restaurant, “Eating with my kids and all my fellow Oklahomans at the @CollectiveOKC. It’s packed tonight!”
On March 15, the City of Stillwater declared a state of emergency that closed non-essential businesses and ordered shelter-at-home procedures for people 65 and older as well as other vulnerable residents
On March 18, having already extended spring break, Oklahoma State moves classes fully online for the remainder of semester
On March 22, in a Sunday news conference, Stitt said there would be no statewide lockdown to forcibly shut down businesses like bars or restaurants.
On March 24, Stitt creates the “Safer at Home” order and closed non-essential businesses.
Fast forward.
On May 15, the Oklahoma House of Representatives passes an amendment to the “Catastrophic Health Emergency Powers Act” that literally removes the words “and local officials” from the section of the law that reads: 4.) To grant state and local officials the authority during a catastrophic health emergency …
Pause it right there.
Yes, we should now all be able to see the irony of removing from the chain of authority the people in this state who made public health the priority in the pandemic. Let’s continue …
to provide care treatment, and vaccination to persons who are interested in being vaccinated and to persons who are ill or who have been exposed to transmissible diseases …
Pausing again.
Originally, the law just read, “To provide care treatment, and vaccination to persons who are ill …
You probably picked up on the additional, “to persons who are interested in being vaccinated.”
The picture is beginning to clear up a bit.
Other alterations include words like, adding “civil rights” to one of the opening paragraphs, and adding under a section labeled as purposes of the act, as the new No. 1, “to ensure the civil rights and liberties of the citizens of this state while providing for their safety;” adding another “without unduly interfering with civil rights and liberties” after the sections about ensuring the safety of those infected or exposed.
So, not only is it odd that people who beg for smaller government want to shift power to a single person, but a lot of the language of the amendments scarily reads like some of the anti-vaccination narrative that has taken over social media feeds.
We thought that was fringe stuff. Is it actually mainstream conservative thinking? Is that how scrambled we’ve become, that we take our notes from internet trolls and the bullies who abused grocery store workers? Did the people who have attempted to maliciously misguide us with disinformation since the pandemic began actually win this battle in Oklahoma?
This can’t be what civil liberty means to most Oklahomans. It feels like a lot of things, but liberty isn’t one of them.
