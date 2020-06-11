Should we count ourselves lucky that Antifa hasn’t infiltrated our nicer neighborhoods here in Stillwater or stormed the suburbs?
For those who may not know exactly what it is, Antifa is a loosely organized protest movement and collection of people who take it upon themselves to disrupt anything they consider fascism. This has led to some violent clashes with alt-right groups and law enforcement but is usually preceded by other forms of protest.
For the uninitiated, or those still not familiar with social media, there were some popular posts, shared a lot through Twitter, Facebook and NextDoor, that claimed Antifa was being driven in by the busload, and were coming to white neighborhoods to loot.
Do you think anyone was genuinely surprised when it didn’t happen, or do you suppose some people thought that maybe those city slickers were just too scared to meet those good ole country folk face to face?
The straight dope is, it was never going to happen. That was, actually, just a really good job of misinformation. According to Twitter, one of the more popular posts actually came from a white supremacist organization.
See, there are enough, actually organized, white supremacist groups to keep us up at night if we were just looking for things to worry about.
Fool us once, shame on us. But, honestly how often does this scenario have to play out before people will actually check the sources or look for some originating material before blindly sharing it?
We don’t have to invent boogeymen, there’s plenty of bad things for us to focus on already out here.
