First of all, thank you to all the City Council candidates who participated in our online forum, those who organized within the Chamber of Commerce and League of Women voters, and thanks to all those who tuned in.
The video is still available on the Chamber and News Press Facebook Pages for anyone who wants to check it out.
The video of the Zoom call has also been embedded into the stwnewspress.com website.
For those who did tune in, they got a glimpse into why five of the candidates are running for local government, and we’ve still got two more forums and several Q&As to publish.
There will be seven people on the ballot for one City Council seat. Those will be Preston Bobo, Riley Flack, Christie Hawkins, Ronald McElliott, Bryce Moody, Ariel Ross and Mary Tetrick.
McElliott has informed the League of Women Voters that he would have withdrawn had he not missed the deadline and is not actively campaigning for the position.
Tetrick was not available for the forum.
The election will be Feb. 9. If no one candidate garners more than 50 percent of the vote, there will be an April 6 runoff.
Stay tuned.
