Within Oklahoma, the Native American tribes in our state are sovereign nations. There are 29 tribal sovereign nations in Oklahoma, and these tribes have been at a standstill with the state government over whether the gaming compacts automatically renewed Jan. 1.
For the first four months of the year, there hadn’t been much gained in terms of gaming compacts being signed, but in late April, the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria tribes came to an agreement with Gov. Kevin Stitt on gaming compacts that allowed both tribes to built a potential casino in exchange for higher revenue returns going to the state.
But then late last week, both tribes were booted from the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association and suspended from the organization until at least the end of the year. Both tribes released statements following their suspension from the OIGA.
Otoe-Missouria Chairman John R. Shotton said his tribe is a sovereign nation and that the compact negotiated was legally carried out. He said there are not hierarchies of sovereign nations in Indian Country, and that each tribe has the right to negotiate what is best for their respective people.
Comanche Nation Chairman William Nelson said it was “unfortunate the OIGA doesn’t respect individual tribal sovereignty to negotiate the new compacts.”
With these tribes enacting their sovereign rights, shouldn’t they be able to negotiate a gaming compact that is mutually beneficial for the tribe and the state? If tribes feel that they have an opportunity to come to an agreement on a gaming compact that benefits their people, should they not be allowed to do so?
It is likely going to be a lengthy process toward the state and Oklahoma’s sovereign tribes coming to an agreement moving forward. But if tribes are able to create outlets such as sports books to create additional revenue that will go to the state.
Moving forward, the creativity of exploring these new revenues should not be ignored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.