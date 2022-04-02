It should be left to the court system to decide who can use what bathroom. Or, perhaps it’s better left alone. What we can’t imagine being a good idea for anyone is having our local school system try to create a new policy that would inevitably lead to a legal quagmire.
Some SPS parents, and some people who don’t have kids in the school system, would like to force the issue. We made a conscious effort to not cover it because of a sincere concern that publicity could lead to harassment or physical harm to a child or children who never asked to be the subject of this publicity.
We have to weigh public good versus public harm, and it was hard to find the good in such a story.
We only do so now because a letter went out to most parents in the district.
While SPS does not have a defined bathroom policy, it does have a policy about discrimination.
In a letter to parents, interim superintendent Gay Washington made it pretty clear that singling anyone out based on gender identity could only be interpreted as discrimination.
Today is Payne County’s Pride Festival. It’s a celebration of acceptance.
It’s tough enough being a kid in the digital age, but it’s really tough on some kids.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, LGBTQ+ people are almost three times more likely than others to experience a mental health condition such as major depression or generalized anxiety disorder. The LGBTQ+ community is also at a higher risk of suicide. According to NAMI, LGBTQ+ youth are four times more likely to attempt suicide, and someone who has faced rejection after coming out to their families was eight times more likely to attempt suicide than someone who was accepted by their family.
Real-life consequences merit more consideration than exaggerated bathroom fears.
