There is a lot going on this weekend in Stillwater, as well as just down the road. With President Donald Trump heading to the Sooner State, there are likely to be thousands – or hundreds of thousands – of people flocking to Tulsa, which may include some from Payne County.
There are also demonstrations planned in Stillwater and Tulsa for Juneteenth, which adds to the amount of people who will be gathering in large groups. With COVID-19 cases on a sudden upward trajectory, it is important to be as cautious as possible if you plan on attending either Trump’s rally or counter protest, or other demonstration.
Social distancing, especially in Tulsa this weekend, could be next to impossible. But wearing a mask and encouraging others who you go with to do so can at least help to an extent. It also might be smart to get a COVID-19 test before attending, as well as after attending an event this weekend.
An appointment can be made by calling the Payne County Health Department or an equivalent for whichever county you live in.
Like it or not, President Trump coming to Tulsa has created quite a buzz inside and outside the state. But the COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in Oklahoma. We could see an even greater rise in cases with what will be the biggest indoor event held in Oklahoma since the pandemic began.
The risk of new infections of coronavirus is very real this weekend in our state.
And, if you go and come back, you might want to consider keeping to yourself for a while, just to play it safe for those around you.
Do what you can to keep you and your family safe if attending events in Tulsa or attending large gatherings in Stillwater.
