Who would have thought OSU head football Coach Mike Gundy to be pro-vaccine?
And, we can say that question is based on the early doubts he expressed about the nature of the virus. Though, to be fair, he made his statements before many of us, even those in the medical field, knew a whole lot about COVID-19.
We want to believe much of this had to do with Gundy tapping the vast resource of scientific minds available to him at the university, and perhaps he did. The university’s new president is not only a medical doctor, but Dr. Kayse Shrum also ran the state’s pandemic response for a while.
But, when it comes down to it, we have to believe many of our sports programs and athletes are motivated by a sense of responsibility to team.
And, you know something, there’s nothing wrong with that, either.
As reported by Sports Editor Jason Elmquist, the Big 12 will issue forfeits to teams unable to play because of a lack of players, due to COVID-19 or anything else.
Reported even earlier than that, the Cowboys were more than 80 percent vaccinated, almost double the percentage of their surrounding county.
The reason given by multiple players, no one wants to be “that guy” that causes the team to forfeit. Nobody wants to be a point of contact, the reason for others to have to isolate and miss the game.
The Cowboys aren’t alone, as many of the Pokes athletic programs are reporting similarly high vaccination rates. The kind of rates that if applied to the rest of the country would have us near herd immunity.
OSU isn’t alone. It was reported that the Atlanta Falcons reached a 100-percent vaccination rate. None of the Falcons want to be “that guy.”
And we get it, paychecks are on the line, TV deals, ticket sales – all of that bottom-line thinking.
Wouldn’t it be nice if the motivation for the rest of the country could be nobody wants to be “that guy” who makes their whole workplace sick, infects their children or parents, ends up putting people in the hospital?
No one should want to be that guy.
