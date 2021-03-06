We bring this up gingerly, because we know how people get, but bear with us, what about vaccine passports? What about a digital health pass that would allow people with proof of vaccination to enter a certain place or event?
We know plenty of folks would laugh this off as just not something – considering the fuss people made over wearing masks and any other slight inconvenience – people ’round these parts would go for.
But, couldn’t we, really think of something like that as another tool to opening more things up a little wider, letting a few more people feel comfortable about gathering in larger groups.
We should preface this idea with the notion, that not all things are going to be labeled safe and wide open, even for those who are vaccinated.
The CDC is close to giving its recommendations for life after vaccines. What we can do, what we should do, what we shouldn’t do.
We imagine the recommendations will still include mask-wearing and social distancing and other limits.
But, when we think of best-case scenarios, wouldn’t it be nice to be able to maybe have an in-person fundraiser or other kind of event, knowing that people would have greater levels of protection?
It’s not that far-fetched, considering there are plenty of travel requirements that include inoculations, and vaccinations for several diseases are supposed to be required for children to attend public school.
Wouldn’t we just be kind of extending that notion to a voluntary aspect of social life?
Shouldn’t it seem more odd to us that we have to tippy-toe around subjects like this because we worry about the tin-foil hat folks freaking out?
Is that who sets our discourse now – the people we don’t want to freak out?
