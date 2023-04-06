The best illusionists and con artists are successful by keeping you focused on the wrong thing.
The pickpocket works by distraction.
While some might have you looking for make-believe library “porn”, you really need to be paying attention to where taxpayer money is heading.
Earlier in the session, the state House of Representatives pre-empted an attempt at school choice vouchers by creating a tax credit plan – $5,000 for private school parents and $2,500 for home school parents. McCall called it a “compromise” but we wondered why they were even negotiating with taxpayer money. Last year McCall just said they wouldn’t entertain a voucher bill and that seemed to work great. Public schools kept public money. This year, they came up with their own bills and told the Senate not to mess with them.
The Senate messed with them.
They changed the credits to $7,500 for private schoolers and $1,000 for homeschoolers. They also tweaked the teacher pay packages. That plan goes back to the House. This might be a kind of haggling tactic, make a really high offer so the counteroffer comes somewhere close to what you’re actually willing to accept.
Smoke and mirrors.
If lawmakers would put the focus back on teacher recruitment and retention, a lot of the other things might fall in line.
And, none of these bills calls for the same accountability for private schools that exist with public schools. Private schools could still choose to accept or reject whomever they wish, control enrollment, deny disabled kids, etc.
Think about it for a few seconds. What would a low or average income household in rural Oklahoma be able to do with even $7,500 in tax credits if tuition is over $10,000? Unless your kid is really good at basketball or some kind of prodigy, you’re probably staying at your public school.
And if this kind of stuff keeps becoming the norm, the public school that’s really your child’s only option just lost funding.
It turns out “school choice,” for most, especially in rural Oklahoma, is not tangible and barely an illusion of choice.
Keep an eye on the money and a hand on your billfolds.
