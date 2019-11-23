The Oklahoma Film Enhancement Rebate Program was created in 2001, and when Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 200 earlier this year, it ensured films made in Oklahoma will receive 35-27 percent rebates through 2027.
It also increases the cap on rebates approved from as high as $4 million to $8 million, and an exception on the cap can be made for high-impact productions. A high-impact production is considered to be one in which the costs are equal to or greater than $50 million.
There are many reasons why this rebate program is great for Oklahoma. For starters, it makes it more of an incentive for Oklahoma filmmakers to hold their productions within the state. It allows them to stay in the state as opposed to filming in another location because of a better incentive.
Another benefit from this rebate program is that there is also more of an incentive for filmmakers from outside our state to come to Oklahoma as the site for their production. We have already seen a number of productions being filmed in our area, with Matt Damon’s “Stillwater.”
Some could look at this as a potential billion-dollar company taking advantage of a rebate program when it could film its production anywhere it pleases. But there are 40 states in the U.S. that offer rebates, as do other countries. So simply put, there are rebate options for most states in the nation, and a company choosing Oklahoma as a filming location says more about the state and less about the rebate option.
With the potential of high-budget film companies looking to Oklahoma as a location for filming, there are also requirements to hire Oklahomans, who will spend those wages in Oklahoma. Not to mention large casts and crews that will eat and shop here.
It can also potentially serve to bring more of our state’s history to light. Filming in Oklahoma in many cases could mean a historical piece about a famous event or time in our state’s history being brought to the big screen for the first time. It is exciting to think what movies could potentially be filmed and what stories could be told in Oklahoma.
With this rebate program continuing through at least 2027, it will be interesting to see how much the Oklahoma filmmaking scene evolves, as well as which productions will be filmed in our great state.
