Preventative health care deserves a little more of our attention.
The potential for a second deadly wave of COVID-19 during cold and flu season deserves Americans taking proper precautions.
It was understandable that some people didn’t have in-person visits to doctors’ offices and clinics during the start of the pandemic, and especially during the shutdown when there wasn’t much of a choice.
Now, many clinics and offices are prepared for in-person visits. People need to have regular check-ups, they need to make sure they take care of small issues now so they don’t turn into larger issues later.
Our local hospital, clinics and doctors’ offices have gone to great efforts to disinfect and keep everyone in masks, so we shouldn’t let those fears keep up from our doctors’ appointments.
It sounds simple, and it’s probably the kind of things most of us already know, but we’re encouraging the kind of behavior that can help us in the long run.
As long as you don’t overheat, it’s a good time to get outside, get some exercise and get some Vitamin D from the sunlight. We need to take advantage of our healthy opportunities in case we get stuck indoors again.
The next flu shot isn’t available yet, but as soon as it is, we need to take it.
It’s back-to-school time, at least in some fashion, so parents need to be up on their kids’ vaccinations.
This fall could be wild, or it could be mild because we’ve prepared for it. We don’t really know what’s in store, but we know what we can do now to try and make things better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.