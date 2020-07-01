They know where it’s coming from, and it’s not outdoors.
The Oklahoma County Health Department a few weeks ago made a handy chart it called the “Serious Seven.”
It’s the seven events in Oklahoma responsible for the most infections. They get this information from the contact tracers. This means people were tested, then contact tracers worked to find out all the places they had been in the previous two weeks.
If you have enough testing, and enough data, you can draw these kinds of conclusions based more on science than speculation.
The Serious Seven were gyms, house gatherings, funerals, bars, faith-based activities, weddings and other small events.
So, you see, there is something a lot of these things have in common, which is most of these events are held indoors.
We know we can still go fishing. We also know these outdoor protests, where many of the people are wearing masks, are likely not as harmful as a lot of these other large gatherings.
We also think this could bode well for having outdoor sports return. But we have to be careful, and we have to wear face coverings.
Why isn’t that at the top of the list when we try to convince people in Oklahoma to wear masks.
“You want a football season, don’t you?”
For us, it’s a no-brainer.
Re-opening never meant a return to normal, but that’s how too many people treated it. We don’t know if it’s some faulty ideology or just a lack of consideration. But these people could be costing us a football season.
Who’s to say we couldn’t really knock this thing down if people across the country started wearing face coverings all the time?
We haven’t tried it yet, but we think it would be worth the effort.
