Some overdue kudos are in order for Stillwater Public Schools, Grand Lake Mental Health, the Salvation Army and many other volunteers and donors for this week’s Sneaker Drive.
For those unaware, or those who want to pitch in and need a reminder, these organizations joined forces for a community-wide shoe drive with kids in mind.
It began Sunday and ends Saturday. All kinds of new shoes, not just sneakers, toddler through adult sizes can be dropped off at Stillwater High School, Lincoln Academy, Westwood, Will Rogers, Grand Lake Mental Health Center, The Salvation Army, the Municipal Building, Payne County Youth Services, Exchange Bank and Shoe Sensation. The last one offers a discount for those who want to buy the shoes they plan to donate from its store.
This came from a real need. The News Press was told that counselors had struggled to find footwear for the families they serve.
The shoes won’t just be for school children, but we all know what it means to have new shoes, or nice, clean clothes as school children. It helps with confidence. It inspires dignity.
We hope everyone who is able will join the efforts, and commend those who have already donated.
Well done.
For more information, check out sps.blue/sneakers.
