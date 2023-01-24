On the job for less than a month, new State Attorney General, Gentner Drummond, is reminding us what it’s like to have an independent prosecutor in office.
Not to say that the AG position isn’t political, because we know that it certainly is and it comes with a lot of strings, but his earliest moves seem to be about establishing himself as someone who isn’t beholden to other administrators.
Good.
Drummond recently announced an investigation into the Swadley’s Bar-B-Q/State Department of Tourism and Recreation scandal that began with a no-bid contract and into allegations of misuse of public funds. Swadley’s has denied any wrongdoing, as have tourism leaders. No one has been charged with a crime.
Gov. Stitt has said he fully supports the investigation, and that sounds a lot better than saying nothing. The businesses deals with state money were coming pretty fast and fluid in the last four years, so it will be interesting to see how many of these old bones the hounds will want to dig up.
Drummond, in a press release earlier this month, laid out his priorities as: improving tribal relations; cracking down on illegal marijuana grow operations; fighting a culture of corruption and scandal and enforcing Open Meetings and Open Records Act violations.
Those are easy to get behind. Tribal relations do need improving, both in terms of financial relationships and jurisdiction qualms. There’s also plenty of room for improvement in enforcing the already existing marijuana laws. And who doesn’t want to fight corruption?
As a press organization, we’re glad to see Drummond make Open Meetings and Open Records a priority. As we’ve learned, everyone claims to want transparency until they have something to hide.
