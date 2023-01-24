Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.