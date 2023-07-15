Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has said he’s a staunch believer in agencies complying with the Open Meetings Act and in enforcing Oklahoma Open Records law.
We think we know where he can next direct his attention.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters, as a partisan politician, will say or do something inflammatory every other week, but it may surprise some Oklahomans to realize Walters does have an actual job that makes him head of the Oklahoma State Department of Education. That's a state agency – one that takes a long time to fulfill public records requests, if many reporters are to be believed.
KFOR reporter Kaylee Olivas said one of her requests was taking more than 100 days to be processed. She asked Walters about it at that now-infamous Norman town hall meeting.
"I’ve responded to more open records requests in the six months I’ve been there than Joy Hofmeister did her entire second term,” Walters told Olivas. Turns out, that's not true.
Walters and Matt Langston, his chief policy adviser, claim the "radical left" media in Oklahoma have been bombarding them with requests. But the veracity of a statement like that is also the kind of thing people can look into.
The Frontier’s Clifton Adcock reported that in the second term of Walters’ predecessor, Joy Hofmeister, for a three-year period, the department received 1,215 open records requests.
“As of July 7, two of those requests were listed as still pending,” Adcock wrote. “Walters took office in January 2023. Data for the year up to July 7 shows the department has received 326 open records requests, and of those, 99 records requests had yet to be filled.”
In March, when Drummond said his office had cleared a huge backlog of Open Records requests, he said, "No one should have to sue their own government to obtain a public record.”
We’re with you, AG Drummond. Let’s see what’s taking Walters and Co. so long to do actual work for the people they are required to serve.
