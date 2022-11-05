It has been stated before, even in this editorial space, but it holds true that Oklahoma is good at elections.
And, with a bonus day for the general election, it’s apparently even better.
It’s kind of refreshing since so much new voter laws introduced around the country have to do with restricting votes, adding hurdles here and there and generally just making it tougher to vote.
Voter fraud is exceedingly rare. Our elections are secure.
State lawmakers who approved adding the extra day for general elections on even-numbered years should be congratulated. It appears to be working. The returns are big statewide and it appears to be going at a pretty good clip in Payne County as well.
People must like it. It probably takes a bit of pressure off poll workers as well.
In the 2018 general election, 22,757 Payne County residents voted in the governor’s race. Of those, 2,883 voted early, not including absentee mail.
For this election, there were 1,219 in-person absentee voters Wednesday, and another 1,140 on Thursday.
There were 40,364 registered voters in Payne County in November 2018 – 20,237 Republicans, 13,198 Democrats, 27 Libertarians and 6,664 Independents.
As of Nov. 1 this year, there are 43,575 registered voters in Payne County – 22,630 Republicans, 12,311 Democrats, 485 Libertarians and 8,149 Independents. Independents make up 19 percent of voters in Payne County, which is pretty close to the state average.
Election Day turnout isn’t always what we’d like to see, but the process usually holds up pretty well compared to other states. We also get results a lot quicker than most states, which is nice.
Early voting at the Stillwater Public Library ends at 2 p.m. today. It is no-excuse, in-person absentee voting. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at your local polling place. You can find a lot of your personal voting information at okvoterportal.okelections.us.
