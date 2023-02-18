We don’t see the House Republicans education plan as a compromise.
It’s more like simply caving in to the whims of the wealthy school choice lobby.
The plan, pushed through committee as House Bill 2775, creates among other funding mechanisms the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act.
The tax credit is $5,000 annually for parents of children who attend private schools and $2,500 for home school parents.
If it sounds a lot like still moving taxpayer dollars into the pockets of people who don’t need it, as well as any private entity that manages charter schools, it’s because that’s exactly what it is.
It’s not much different than earlier voucher and education savings plans.
Now specifically, the bill does increase funding to public schools and doesn’t withdraw from same pot that goes to public education to fund tax credits. It does, however, pull from the general funds, which could have just gone to increase public school funding.
Among the Yes votes were several rural lawmakers. We have to ask, what exactly do they think this bill does to keep rural schools competitive?
Among other issues, the planned $2,500 pay raise for teachers, which is better than the merit-based pay scheme pushed by Supt. Ryan Walters, still likely isn’t enough to get would-be teachers to choose Oklahoma over other states. Teacher and staff retention is going to continue to be a problem until our lawmakers get serious about their pay rate.
Locally, Rep. Trish Ranson (D-Stillwater) – a former public school teacher – was a no vote in committee.
Good for her.
We can do better.
This is being touted as a plan that works for everybody, but it seems to work a lot better for private school interests.
