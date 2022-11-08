Election Day is finally here.
Voter participation is already high. Polls are open from 7 to 7.
It’s kind of a relief. It’s such a weighty election.
We get told all the time not to treat it like a horse race, but when something begins with long odds that get shorter and shorter based on the action, it’s hard to not think of all the possibilities.
In that vein, we can tell you about what we expect, and would be fine if we get it wrong.
Overall, not entirely sure about a Red Wave nor a Blue One.
At first, Republicans were poised to sweep by simply being opposed to a faltering economy. The Roe v. Wade was reversed. Prognosticators expected that to mean people would take it on Republicans at the ballot.
Really, at the national level, right now it doesn’t seem like there will be any huge swings. Republicans have a good shot at taking back the House but maybe not the Senate. That’s kind of the way midterms go.
At the state level, for the first time in a long time, Democrats may actually have a chance at some state offices, especially at the very tippy top.
Polling is hardly an indicator, because accuracy has been a little tougher to pin down in the digital age. But, campaign spending is not a bad indicator and Democrats have been able to spend, in no small thanks to Stitt’s beef with Native nations.
And, as we’ve pointed out before, Gov. Stitt and Sec. of Education Ryan Walters continue to try and push through a very unpopular educational savings plan scheme.
That doesn’t mean Democrats will win those offices, but they’ve never been closer, and that should be a lesson and a warning for Republican lawmakers.
