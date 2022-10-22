There might be a few wrinkles in the upcoming election, but hopefully nothing that could push us too out of sorts in Payne County.
The deadline to register for the Nov. 8 election has passed but if you aren’t you should go ahead and register, especially if you want to vote on recreational marijuana. That’s coming up March.
Monday is the deadline to request an absentee ballot. The window closes at 5 p.m.
Something that has kind of flown under the radar is the extra day of early voting. That’s right, Wednesday, Nov. 2 has been added to the in-person absentee process. Early voting takes place at the Payne County Election Board, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday preceding the Nov. 8 Election Day. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Another reminder, if your polling place has changed – for instance, Precinct 015 has moved from Primrose to Life Church – you will receive a new voter registration card.
Here’s a few election day laws and reminders the Lincoln County Election Board shared
• Ballot ‘“selfies” are not illegal but they cannot be posted to social media until after the poster has left the polling place
• You are not legally allowed to disclose how you voted inside the polling place
• Electioneering – bringing or wearing campaign material – is prohibited within 300 feet of any ballot box while an election is in progress
• Election workers and voters are the only people allowed within 50 feet of any ballot box on election day with certain exceptions for media and people assisting disabled voters
• And, one from us, please be kind to your poll workers. It’s not an easy job, there aren’t enough of them and it’s a service we can’t do without. Let these important people do their job.
