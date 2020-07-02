These elections are tricky.
Is the trick to winning elections in getting your specific supporters to the polls, or do you just have to make sure you have the right support for the people you know are already going?
Maybe it’s both. You’d think people would naturally go vote and then just choose someone or some issue based on the information they have. A lot of people do.
Some of us vote pretty much like clockwork, and we may even know how we’re going to vote well in advance. Some of us don’t. Some of us only vote on occasion.
Also, it doesn’t seem like too many people let COVID-19 prevent them from voting this year. We had solid numbers.
An example, because there was a Republican primary each of the last two years, is the District 33 State Representative race
• 4,553 Republicans voted in the D-33 representative primary in 2020.
• 5,260 voted in that race during the 2018 June primary
• 2,374 voted in that race during the 2016 June primary
The 2018 race had the gubernatorial candidates on the ballot. The 2016 race had neither a governor nor senate race for Republicans, nor a big state ballot question.
In cases where it may seem like people aren’t going to be excited to vote, it seems like the work is getting your people to the polls. In races where you know it’s going to be a big turnout, maybe you have to do a bit more compare and contrast to the other side.
How about State Question 802? Did anyone expect the race to be that tight? Stillwater was actually a big factor in the race, which was won by about 6,000 votes. Not that many precincts voted in favor of it, but they were large precincts. We’re learning more about ourselves all the time.
