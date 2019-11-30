The Tulsa World had an interesting survey. The World asked readers what “ought to be a law.” The winner, perhaps because it was so topical, was an end to daylight saving time.
Winning at a strong 34 percent, when there was a lot to choose from, Tulsa World is going to send that idea to the state legislature.
It got made fun of a little bit, and that’s fine. It’s true that our state has much larger problems then when and how we set our clocks, but not many of those problems have as easy a solution. Perhaps people were just thinking about a way that might make life a little easier for some.
It begs the question: Why not? We know the why is to make more use of the daytime, perhaps is based in agriculture and possibly has some economic benefits. But, how long since we’ve really studied the benefits against the cost?
We really should look at the whynots? Some have suggested productivity is lost around the time changes, and might even have an impact on our health. We should also look at if the economic or agricultural benefits still exist in the same why they did more than a century ago.
A possible drawback is that we might be a little off with our surrounding states. For about half the year we’d be on a different time zone, but if it works, other states might follow us. Maybe we could give it a test run and collect a few years of data. It’s not the worst idea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.