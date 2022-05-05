Taxes are a hassle.

To some, a hustle.

Something we can all agree on.

We may differ on how necessary certain taxes are, but generally, if we’re having to do our income taxes, it’s a hassle.

It doesn’t have to be, and a lot of people are getting swindled.

They didn’t have to be.

People may joke about how much information and data the government has and collects on us – our phones and our apps and the websites we visit have it all – but the government has plenty enough information to figure out our taxes for us.

They just don’t.

They don’t make it easy because companies like Intuit, on the hook for $141 million to taxpayers after a settlement for sneakily squeezing out payments for what was supposed to be free – have lobbied the government to make sure there is a middle man between millions of taxpayers and the IRS.

Taxes will always be a little more of a burden for business owners and people who have multiple sources of income and deductions but for a lot of people, it could be really simple. The government has the tools to give us a free and easy website or app and it just doesn’t.

It’s election season, so it would be a good time to point out to your friendly neighborhood Congressional candidate that Americans have enough people trying to take advantage of us.

