Voters in Stillwater will be choosing a mayor and deciding on a pair of tax propositions. Early voting begins Thursday, while the polls open Feb. 8.
The News Press Editorial Board supports a Yes vote on Proposition One, also known as the Transportation Sales Tax. The Board also supports a Yes vote on Prop. 2, the Visitor Tax.
Prop 1 will replace the current 1/2-cent Transportation Sales Tax with a 1-cent sales tax – for an overall increase of a half-cent – and those funds would be exclusively used for transportation infrastructure projects.
Prop 2 would increase the current Hotel Tax from 4 to 7 percent. The structure would change so that 70 percent of the tax revenue would be used for destination marketing and other promotions, while 30 percent would be administered by the Stillwater Economic Development Authority to fund amenities.
There are not many funding vehicles for cities in Oklahoma.
Sales tax makes up close to 70 percent of the City’s general revenue.
When the city takes a financial hit, like during the pandemic, like with the deep freeze, or even downturns in far-reaching industries like oil and gas,i t turns into hiring freezes. Maybe even layoffs. It has also led to postponing maintenance and other projects.
Stillwater has a lot going for it right now. It’s an exciting time for development and we’d like to see that continue while our core services remain intact.
Stillwater’s No. 1 issue, to most residents, is the condition of our roads. Let’s put our money where our mouths are. We can’t do everything we need by simply cutting back on other services.
The Visitors Tax could also help our bottom line, especially if we build better attractions, like youth sports fields – but not limited to that – and increase our tax base with tourism dollars.
We believe this is the best path forward.
