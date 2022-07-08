Is recreational marijuana in Oklahoma a bridge too far?
When the medical cannabis law was on the ballot in Oklahoma it was already viewed as one of the most lax in the country for states that had not gone fully recreational. Now, a group called Sensible Marijuana Laws say they have the signatures needed to get recreational marijuana on the ballot in November.
The new law would legalize marijuana use for those 21 or over. The taxation would be increased. It also adds an expungement/dismissal clause to the law to help people overcome previous arrests for possession.
There are a few hurdles to get that state question on a ballot. The signatures will have to be certified. It would also have to clear whatever challenges may arise.
It’s hard to argue that medical cannabis has been something of a financial boon to the state. But, there have been real and potentially dangerous issues with production that has led to opposition.
For the record, a lot of the issues that cause concern – foreign ownership, black market sales, labor violations – have been and continue to be illegal in the state. There just isn’t enough funding and manpower to enforce existing laws.
Any new law that deals with expanding production or purchase of marijuana needs to include a plan for assisting the enforcement of potential violations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.