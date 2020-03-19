We have businesses closed and altered, but we are not in a total lockdown situation. We don’t know if in Oklahoma that is something that might happen, but as an organization, we request the City of Stillwater, City Council and Payne County to recognize the News Press as an “essential business” in a time of crisis.
This was suggested by the Oklahoma Press Association, who have sent a letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt asking him to designate its 177 members – which includes the News Press – as essential.
This would mean that, if it came to it, and nonessential businesses were forced to close, the News Press would not be among them.
The letter to Stitt goes as follows, and we would ask the same of our local governments:
“The Honorable J. Kevin Stitt
On behalf of more than 171 newspaper members of the Oklahoma Press Association we appreciate the work that you are doing to coordinate and implement the COVID-19 response to one of the worst pandemics our country has experienced in more than a century. Newspapers and their dedicated journalists and other employees are working closely with government agencies at the federal, state and local levels to provide essential health information to our readers across all platforms.
In recent days, public officials across the country have begun ordering the shutdown of “non-essential” businesses for periods of time. The goal of these orders is to appropriately respond to this unprecedented health crisis. We are heartened that, so far, newspapers and other media have been identified as essential businesses in these orders – akin to grocery stores, pharmacies and other businesses that are critical to public welfare.
We ask that, in any action, order, or declaration to limit commercial activity, the government recognize newspapers, media and news publishing, reporting and distribution as “essential” to public health and welfare. We also ask that you encourage state and local officials to make the same designation. Distribution of quality news and information is absolutely central to all efforts to get beyond the crisis.
Respectfully,
Mark Thomas
Executive Vice President”
On another note, the News Press has also designated all of its online coverage concerning the novel coronavirus as "Breaking" so it is free to all
