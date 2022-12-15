Congratulations again to the Stillwater Pioneers.
At the same time the Pioneer football team was winning a championship on the field, they were being announced as the Academic State Champions.
That’s quite an accomplishment. The athletics program, the teachers at SHS and the students should all be proud of the achievement.
The football team is not alone in this honor.
Already this year, the girls soccer and volleyball teams were named academic state champions.
SHS had eight academic state champions last year.
Stillwater programs with the honor, since its inception, number in the hundreds.
The pursuit of athletic achievement can sometimes put stress on academics but the Pioneers and Lady Pioneers always seem to be able to do both at a very high level.
Also, we have a lot of smart kids here.
Kudos also to the Pioneer wrestling team, which just finished second in a national tournament considered the toughest in the nation.
In fact, as Athletics Director Brian Warwick pointed out during Tuesday’s school board meeting, having finished second to a private school, the Pioneers are the highest ranked public school in the nation.
Excellence all around.
