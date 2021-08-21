Where is the disconnect?
We know, just from generalized snapshots of data, that many of our area’s, and much of the country’s, COVID-19 deaths came form nursing homes and other elder care facilities.
Now, it can’t all be causal or everything can’t be directly linked to the nature of care, because we also know that the disease is much more fatal to older folks. Sometimes those numbers will just collide.
And, it should come as no surprise, that vaccination rates are much higher among older folks than younger folks.
A lot of residents in nursing homes, assisted living centers and other such facilities are vaccinated at a very high rate. The people we entrust with their care – if the reports are accurate and much of the data is self-reported – not so much.
According to a COVID-19 data report on nursing homes from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, quite a few Oklahoma nursing homes reported vaccination rates among healthcare personnel at under 50 percent.
The Biden Administration on Wednesday created an emergency requirement for vaccinations in Medicare and Medicaid-participating nursing homes.
It hasn’t gotten the warmest reception, with workers association Care Providers of Oklahoma saying the mandate could create a “workforce catastrophe.”
They’re worried about staffing and it makes sense, but now we’re kind of worried about the information and education some of our state healthcare are receiving?
They should have access to the best medical science, and that prevailing science should confirm for them that the vaccine is safe and effective, that the unvaccinated are a great strain on medical resources, and that breakthrough COVID-19 cases could still be potentially harmful for the elderly.
Life and death literally hang in the balance.
We must do better.
