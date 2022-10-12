Rising food and material costs affect nonprofits, too.
Something to keep in mind as the United Way of Payne County looks for the community’s assistance during its 70th fundraising campaign.
A lot of local people could use some help right now, and the United Way of Payne County helps a lot of local people.
The organization provides financial support for 22 local nonprofits and 55 community programs across the county.
This year’s goal is a whopping $1 million. It’s certainly a big number, but it’s also realistic. UWP set the goal at $950,000 last year and exceeded it. Might as well aim high, because we know they could use it.
UWP keeps its donors’ dollars local. And, being a nonprofit allows them to stretch the dollars they receive a lot further than individuals can on their own.
Please consider donating if you don’t already, and get involved in some of the fun activities they have planned to help hit the mark.
A fundraiser that might be real fun is the United Way Pet Costume Contest. A $25 registration fee enters you into a contest that is judged by social media interaction. Simmons Bank is donating tickets to the OSU/Iowa State game, and as we all know, those are getting harder and harder to come by. Three Dog Bakery is throwing in a $25 dollar gift card.
To register or to find out more about United Way of Payne County, the agencies it supports or how you can help, go to unitedwaypaynecounty.org.
