The current cold snap is a reminder that a lot of Oklahomans are expected to foot the bill for insane cost of supplying the state with natural gas last winter.
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has said he is still investigating the price increases, though about two weeks ago he backed off threats of filing suit against energy providers.
The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma responded to the threat by saying that natural gas, as a type of petroleum, is exempt from the Emergency Price Stabilization Act.
That may very well be the case. Included in state law that prevents raising prices on food and rent among other things during emergencies, Senate Bill 1554, signed into law in 2008, created the exemption.
Current Secretary of State Brian Bingman authored the bill during his time as a state senator. It flew largely under the radar at the time. In a Feb. 1 story by KFOR, Bingman did not respond to a request for comment.
If you remember 2008 very well, a lot of regulation/deregulation was being added to legislation across the country in response to the mortgage crisis and ensuing recession.
There is no federal law specific to gas-price gouging in emergencies to supersede Oklahoma law. Other states have laws that prevent fuel prices from increasing over 10 percent in a declared emergency, while Oklahoma Watch had reported that some utilities during last year’s storm saw prices trading at almost 600 times as much as the normal amount.
Although it wouldn’t necessarily be a local state of emergency, the escalating situation in Ukraine could have prices at the pump soaring and there isn’t much Oklahoma consumers could do about it.
Maybe, just to mix things up, our state lawmakers can look into protecting average Oklahomans in the time of emergencies.
