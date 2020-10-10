The City of Stillwater released results from a recent Flash Vote Survey, this one on local shopping, with some interesting results.
You can find the full results at the City’s website, stillwater.org, but some big takeaways are that most of the people surveyed, even during the pandemic, really do want to do their shopping in Stillwater and they want that experience to be comfortable.
One kind of jumped out at us, helpfully pointed out by a reader, because of what it was missing. The fourth question was “In the last few months, which of the following digital platforms have you used to learn about local businesses or their offerings, if any?” The choices were: Online search; Instagram; Facebook; A business website; An email from a business; A delivery service; A review website or Other.
That list feels incomplete, and fortunately, some of the respondents filled in the blank in the comment section. If you check out the little word cloud that accompanies the survey, you’ll see where commenters took the extra step to say they get their information from “newspaper” or “newspress” – not how we spell it anymore, but we appreciate the sentiment.
Since it wasn’t really an option, people wrote in the comments, “Ads in newspapers,” “weekly ads local paper” “newspaper website” “electronic version of Stillwater News Press received daily.”
We’re not really upset, or pointing fingers. These things happen, but we like to remind people that even though we’re over 120 years old we’re still here in the 21st century with everybody else.
And, really, thank you, to the readers for pointing this out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.