Filing periods for a lot of state, district and county offices begins Wednesday and closes 5 p.m. Friday.
Candidates for state, federal, legislative and judicial offices file with the Secretary of the State Election Board at the State Capitol. Candidates for county offices file with the Secretary of the County Election Board.
We have a couple of new wrinkles for Payne County and the surrounded area. Redistricting has given us another state senator and another representative.
Sen. Tom Dugger’s District 21 used to contain all of Payne County. Now, he shares it with District 20, currently occupied by Sen. Chuck Hall. Dugger’s term runs through 2024, but District 20 is on the table. Hall filed a campaign finance report in January. If Hall draws and opponent, Payne County voters in the western and northern portion of the county will weigh in on that race.
The Oklahoma House districts will still cover Payne County with District 34 (mainly Stillwater proper), District 33 (the bulk of eastern and western Payne County, District 35 (northern Payne County) but it also now includes District 32. What has traditionally been mostly Lincoln County now reaches into eastern Logan County and southern Payne County, including most of Perkins.
That’s certainly going to mix up the campaign trail a bit.
We look forward to seeing who all files, and who doesn’t.
It’s not uncommon to see people for bigger offices run unopposed in the primary. It’s also not uncommon to see things like county commission races wrapped up in the primary.
We look forward to seeing who throws hats in the ring. Our hope is as campaigning begins in earnest our candidates will keep things civil and stay far, far away from the culture wars.
