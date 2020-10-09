Today marks the deadline to register to vote Nov. 3. It will be an important day to be a voter, as there are local elections, two state questions and the election to decide the President of the United States.
Local voters will have a say in electing a U.S. senator, U.S. representative, corporation commissioner, state supreme court justices and judges for the criminal appeals court and court of civil appeals.
It is imperative that Oklahomans vote and make their decisions known and have their choices decide the outcome.
The state questions, 805 and 814, are particularly important for Oklahomans. State Question 805 is a criminal justice reform attempt to tweak sentences and creates more requirements for criminals with no prior violent convictions. State Question 814 would alter the way TSET is funded and would make an initiative to move funding to pay for Medicaid Expansion.
In Oklahoma, we have a pretty convenient way to check voter registration online. By visiting https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/ Oklahomans have access to see if they are in fact registered, can request a party affiliation change, see sample ballots, the location of an individual’s polling place and even a way to request absentee ballots for early voting.
In other words, it is actually pretty easy to be a registered voter in Oklahoma. It also means that people really don’t have anything to lose by being registered to vote. The voter portal has options for people to fill out a registration application, which needs to be mailed, but can be postmarked as late as midnight Friday.
The best way for our government to work in the people’s best interest is by having the people make their voices heard. In order for people’s voices to be heard, they need to be registered. We encourage all citizens to register if they haven’t already, and we encourage Oklahomans to make their voice heard Nov. 3.
